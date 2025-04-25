Time100 Honoree Megyn Kelly Mocks Time100 for Being Full of ‘People Pretending’ to Be Most Influential | Video

Megyn Kelly attended the Time100 Gala Thursday night, but strongly disagreed with who they considered “influential,” especially stars like Blake Lively. (Kelly, who herself was one of the honorees, has made it clear she’s on Justin Baldoni’s side in the ongoing legal battle between the two “It Ends With Us” stars.)

“With all due respect to Time, I don’t think they really pick the most influential people. I think it is more of a PR event,” she said Friday on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” calling the gala “a night of antagonism.”

“It felt a little embarrassing to be walking around with people pretending this really is the 100 most influential people and somehow they have moved up on some imaginary power grid,” the host said of the event, which was held at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Kelly added of Lively, “In no world is this person one of the most influential people in America. This is part of what you say is the scam.”

She admitted she had “a little bit of a struggle” in deciding to talk to the press there, because, “I was going to be honest in response to the questions.”

She then played a clip of her Daily Mail interview, in which she told the outlet, “[Blake Lively] has no influence over anything. I think she launched a fake #MeToo allegation against [Justin Baldoni] … so for her to be honored for doing that, for trying to ruin a man over absolutely nothing is a scandal.”

Kelly added on Friday, “I don’t mean to be impolite, but I got it. I’m not going to lie, like, I’m very outspoken about my opinion on this person on this show … But I had to say it’s pretty cathartic to say how you really feel.”

She also addressed her war of words with George Clooney over which one of them is the better journalist. “It’s too delicious not to [respond],” she told Extra. She also invited him on her SiriusXM show, saying, “He should call me up. He’s obviously got thoughts on me.”

You can watch the full “The Megyn Kelly” show clip in the video above.