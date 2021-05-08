3 Bystanders Including a 4-Year-Old Girl Shot in Times Square

Three innocent bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, were shot Saturday when a dispute erupted in New York’s Times Square and a man began shooting.

According to NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, two to four males were disputing in the world-famous intersection when one pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

In the wrong place at the wrong time were a 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island and a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn, both of whom were shot in the leg, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey who was hit in the foot. All three victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital with the non-life-threatening injuries.

A manhunt is currently underway for the gunman. Police released a photo of one person of interest.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or who has information about it is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account.