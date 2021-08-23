Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen Insists She Won’t Resign Amid Rising Backlash

Time’s Up president and CEO Tina Tchen said Monday that it’s not her “intention” to resign from her post after a New York Times story over the weekend reported “turmoil” at the organization.

Tchen on Monday met with other Time’s Up leaders and founding members to discuss some of the changes ahead in order to address the recent controversy, but said after the meeting that she was still committed to leading the group.

“It’s not my intention to resign as President and CEO of Time’s Up,” Tchen told Deadline Monday. “I still deeply believe in the vision and the mission of the organization and am committed to doing the work to be the leader the organization and our communities need and deserve.”

A representative for Time’s Up did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

