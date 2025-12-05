Timothée Chalamet Says Denzel Washington Is the Acting ‘GOAT,’ but Christian Bale and Joaquin Phoenix Are Not Far Behind | Video

Timothée Chalamet shouted out Denzel Washington, Christian Bale and Joaquin Phoenix as actors he believes are the “greatest of all time” — though, had a notable asterisk for that last mention.

While shooting a video with Lucid Motors, the “Marty Supreme” star was asked a lightning round of questions while he was speeding around a track in a car. During this segment, Chalamet was tasked with naming the “GOAT” actor and he had three answers to share.

“Denzel’s the GOAT, Christian Bale’s the second GOAT and Joaquin’s the strange GOAT,” he said quick.

That wasn’t the only bit of great actor lore the “Call Me By Your Name” and “Dune” star gave during the lightning round. He was also asked who the best person to get a text from was, and Chalamet’s answer was another flex: Leonardo DiCaprio.

“He fried me today,” Chalamet added. “He said, ‘I heard you shaved your head. Say it ain’t so.’”

Of all the A-listers that Chalamet named, he has still only managed to work with two. In 2017, he starred opposite Bale in “Hostiles” and he joined DiCaprio in Netflix’s 2022 film “Don’t Look Up.”

Chalamet went under DiCaprio’s wing a bit during the filming of “Don’t Look Up” and received advice from the veteran actor. The young star revealed that DiCaprio’s advice mostly boiled down to two distinct things: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

Chalamet admitted to The New York Times that, despite the advice, he had not entirely ruled out being in a superhero movie. That’s mostly because of how important one superhero film starring one of his aforementioned acting GOATs was to him.

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good,” he explained at the time. “I follow them both! But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, ‘The Dark Knight.’ If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it.”