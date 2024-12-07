Timothée Chalamet Impresses Fans with Football Knowledge as ESPN ‘College GameDay’ Guest Picker | Video

Timothée Chalamet joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” as a Guest Picker ahead of the Conference Championship Week and immediately impressed fans, viewers and his co-hosts, all of whom were surprised with the wealth of his college football knowledge.

“I’ve been doing my research all night,” Chalamet announced when it came time to share his picks toward the end of the program. “I’m going to come with the sharpest picks anyone has ever seen on ‘College GameDay.’”

In a series of picks shared on social media, Chalamet deftly predicted wins for the Ohio Bobcats, Louisana, Arizona State, and Oregon. The actor said he believes Louisana’s Tyrone Lewis Jr, Cody Jackson, and Tyree Skipper will “step that defense up,” and that SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings is “a legit Heisman contender” next year.

The spot Chalamet occupied is typically filled by someone without a lot of football knowledge, which made his contribution all the more enthralling.

i didn’t know i needed to see pat mcafee and timothee chalamet yelling about college football together but now that it’s happened i want a weekly segment — la lesbian fight club (@unloversciub) December 7, 2024

Some fans joked that Chalamet should be on the show regularly. As @unloversclub wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “i didn’t know i needed to see pat mcafee and timothee chalamet yelling about college football together but now that it’s happened i want a weekly segment.”

Author Will Leitch agreed. “So basically, Timothée Chalamet has done more college football research for this one episode of ‘College Gameday’ than Pat McAfee has done his entire time on the show,” he wrote on the platform.

Timothée Chalamet has done his homework here and taken the picking assignment extremely seriously. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 7, 2024

The account for the Reddit forum CFB (college football) was also enthused. “Timothée Chalamet has done his homework here and taken the picking assignment extremely seriously,” they said.

timothee chalamet on College GameDay is truly incredible. if you made the average georgia fan watch CALL ME BY YOUR NAME they would invent new slurs pic.twitter.com/xigvLAk4pX — manny (@mannyfidel) December 7, 2024

Others pointed out specifically how unexpected Chalamet’s appearance really was. “timothee chalamet on College GameDay is truly incredible. if you made the average georgia fan watch CALL ME BY YOUR NAME they would invent new slurs” @mannyfield wrote.

Michael Quirk, co-host of the “Spaghetti Junction Boys” podcast, joked that the exchange was a sign that “this country is healing.” He said, “Since we now live in a universe where Timothee Chalamet is a ball knower, that means there also exists a history of Timothee Chalamet getting ripped at Buffalo Wild Wings and personally I think that means this country is healing.”

Chalamet appeared on ESPN to promote his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” which debuts in theaters on Dec. 25.

In other College Gameday news, veteran announcer Lee Corso missed another program on Saturday after what was termed a “minor procedure.” Corso, 89-years-old, has missed several games this year.