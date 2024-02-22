Timothée Chalamet credits Woody Harrelson with helping him calm his nerves the second time he hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

In a brief Q&A session with Elle Magazine, the “Dune: Part Two” actor and castmate Austin Buttler dished on all things surrounding their acting careers, including their dream costars, the wildest headlines they’ve read about themselves and much more.

As rising stars in Hollywood typically get the opportunity to do, they’ve both had a shot at hosting “SNL,” a job they described as frightening. When asked who gave them the best advice, Chalamet admitted he was “terrified” of returning to the sketch comedy series until Harrelson shared his own fear regarding the NBC gig.

“I mean, I remember the first time doing that, there’s so much order around it. Everyone sort of has a piece of advice that’s done or works there, and I was very receptive to that because you want to soak it all in,” Chalamet said. “I remember the first I did it going, ‘Oh, this is like doing theater, I could have been on my heels more.’”

The “Wonka” star made his “SNL” debut in December 2020 before returning in November 2023, while Butler’s episode aired in December 2022.

Chalamet continued, “And then this time, right before I went out, I was feeling nervous, and I noticed that Woody Harrelson had wrote, ‘I’m terrified right now’ … and I read that right before and I was like, ‘Ah, man. That made me feel good.’ It’s like, all right I’m not the only one that’s scared s–tless right now.’”

As for Butler, he said he asked Chalamet for some tips as well as his other “Dune: Part Two” costar Christopher Walken, who gave him some pretty simple advice.

“I remember asking you and Christopher Walken because I was scared. Christopher Walken just said, ‘Just read the cue cards,’” he recalled. “It does take a lot more than that, but, that’s what he told me.”

The actors are the stars of Denis Villeneuve’s second installment of the sci-fi/adventure movie, alongside Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson and more. “Dune: Part Two” hits theaters March 1.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.