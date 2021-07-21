Timothy Hutton Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault

“Leverage” star Timothy Hutton will not face criminal charges stemming from the rape allegations leveled against him by a former child actress last year.

Canadian prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Hutton, citing a lack of evidence in the case. According to Hutton’s attorney, Joshua Rosenberg, the decision was made earlier this month and the actor’s team was informed on July 7.

“Timothy Hutton has officially been cleared by law enforcement of a criminal complaint filed against him,” Rosenberg said in a statement. “The Canadian authorities scrutinized the matter and found a glaring lack of support and proof of Ms. Johnston’s claim.”

Johnston told BuzzFeed last March that in 1983, when she was 14, she and two friends met the then-22-year-old Hutton at a restaurant when the actor was in Vancouver shooting “Iceman.” Johnston said she was asked to join Hutton and his friends back at the actor’s hotel, where she was raped by the actor and one other man.

At the time, Hutton called the accusation “a failed extortion attempt based on something that never happened.” The actor also filed a criminal complaint against Johnston with the FBI for extortion.

In the wake of the allegations, Hutton was written out of the recent “Leverage” revival series as IMDb TV. The NBC drama “Almost Family,” which starred Hutton as a fertility doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate dozens of women without their knowledge, was also canceled within hours of the Buzzfeed report’s publication.