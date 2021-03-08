CBS News’ royal contributor Tina Brown said on Monday morning that Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell-heavy interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was like “a hand grenade” thrown at the British monarchy.

Asked on “CBS This Morning” how damaging the interview was to the royal family and their relationship to the couple, Brown said, “It’s kryptonite. It’s kryptonite! I mean, this is a hand grenade that has been thrown into the heart of the institution. It’s immensely damaging and I really think it’s extremely hard for them to refute a lot of the things that they said.”

Brown said she does not think the content of the interview will soon be forgotten. “We’re going to be talking about this interview for 20 years,” she said.

“By the way, let’s all bow down to the real queen here, who is Oprah,” she said, praising the longtime television host’s interview skills. “I mean, what an extraordinary interview that was. It was just for the history books.”

In the interview, which aired Sunday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their decision to leave their royal duties and the U.K. behind. The duchess, in particular, discussed her treatment by the British press and her desire to get mental healthcare, as well as the treatment of the couple’s son.