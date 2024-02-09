Tina Fey delivered advice to Bowen Yang at the end of Yang’s “Las Culturistas” podcast with Matt Rogers during their regular “I Don’t Think So, Honey” segment.

Fey used one-minute diatribe to warn Yang (and soon Rogers) of mounting fame, telling him to be careful about expressing his honest opinions since his exposure is at an all-time high.

“You hang out with Ariana and SpongeBob now, that is your life, OK?” Fey said to Yang in reference to Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who starred on Broadway as SpongeBob and who both now star alongside Yang in the upcoming “Wicked” film from Jon M. Chu. “And Matt Rodgers, I can tell you, you got about one year left. Yes, learn from my mistakes. Learn from Ayo, podcasts are forever. Authenticity is dangerous and expensive. I don’t think so honey!”

Ayo Edebiri, who recently hosted “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Jennifer Lopez after critical comments she made of the singer resurfaced on TMZ, even commented on the “Las Culturistas” clip on Instagram: “LEARN FROM ME.”

Fey also specifically zoned in on Yang’s comments about Emerald Fennell’s latest film “Saltburn,” joking that he had to be careful in case Fennell called him to feature in her next project.

Fey’s full diatribe began with: “I don’t think so honey, Bowen Yang giving his real opinions about movies on this podcast,” eliciting a horrified and delighted shriek from Yang.

“I regret to inform you that you are too famous now, sir. What’s going to happen? You have a problem with ‘Saltburn’? Shhh! Quiet luxury,” Fey continued. “Keep it to yourself, because what you are going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project where you play Carey Mulligan’s coworker in the bridal section of Harrods, and then Act 3 takes a sexually violent turn and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?”

When Rogers asked Fey how they should strike the balance between being famous and sharing their true opinions on their podcast, she commented that they have been thoughtful in their evaluations of movies. She also joked about the tension.

“It does become a thing where it’s like, ‘Oh, do you want to be people who keep it real and have their podcast forever, or do you want to be goddamn movie stars?’” she said. “My trail of mistakes lives behind me like f–kin Jacob Marley’s train, like chains of shame.”

Watch the full podcast episode in the video above.