Tina Fey Flips the Double Bird to Online Hater of ‘The Four Seasons’ Remake: ‘I’m Back!’ | Video

Tina Fey really does not care much about mean comments online. In fact, she cares so little that on Tuesday night’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the actress, producer and writer actually gave the middle finger to a hater — two middle fingers, actually.

Stopping by the NBC talk show in support of her new Netflix series “The Four Seasons,” which is indeed an adaptation of the 1981 film starring Alan Alda, Fey admitted that, while she usually avoids reading anything about herself or her work online, she opted to check in after they released the trailer.

“This is my first time acting in a series again, really, since ’30 Rock,’” Fey explained to host Seth Meyers. “And so, I’m also a producer on it, and I said,’OK, well, great news. We’re gonna do an exclusive launch of the trailer on People.com,’ so the producer in me goes to like, make sure it’s, whatever, in a good spot. Checking it out.”

But, while doing that, she came across a comment from someone named Rhonda, who wrote that she really enjoyed the original, and lamented that Fey was in the remake, because she is “just a terrible actress.”

“And I was like, ‘I’m back! I’m back in the biz!’” Fey joked, starting to dance. “I’m back Rhonda!”

But, as she said that last line, Fey held up both middle fingers, defying the hate as Meyers cheered along with her.

You can watch the moment from “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.