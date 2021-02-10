Tina Turner Documentary From ‘Undefeated’ Directors Hits HBO in March

HBO will launch a new documentary on the life of the rock ‘n roll and soul icon Tina Turner from the directors of the Oscar-winning “Undefeated,” and the film will debut on March 27.

“Tina” comes from directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, and it will document Turner’s early rise to fame, her personal and professional struggles and her resurgence as a phenomenon in the 1980s.

Tina Turner — who on Wednesday was just added to the list of nominees for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame after in the hopes of being a two-time inductee after being inducted alongside Ike Turner — herself sits down for an interview as conducted from her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland. And the documentary also features new footage, audio tapes and personal photos that show the queen of rock ‘n’ roll’s complexity.

“Tina” begins in the fall of 1981 when she sits down for an interview with Carl Arrington for People Magazine, five years after she had filed for divorce from Ike Turner and had already recorded hits like “A Fool in Love”, “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.” In that interview she would reveal that her supposedly healthy marriage was full of abuse and torture she had suffered during her marriage and how she made her escape after years of trauma, and the article would be the first of many that would paint her as a survivor.

The film then shows how she spent years performing in Vegas before finally hitting it big again with her album “Private Dancer” and her No. 1 single “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” “Tina” shows how Turner continued to privately wrestle with her own survivor narrative even as she performed with superstars and in front of record crowds. It concludes with Turner taking a bow at the opening night of the Broadway musical about her life.

Others interviewed for the film include Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder who co-authored “I, Tina,” playwright Katori Hall and husband and former record executive Erwin Bach, among many others.

Oscar-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, along with Diane Becker, are producing the film. “Tina” will debut on HBO at 8 p.m. ET/PT and be available to stream on HBO Max on March 27.

The executive producers are Erwin Bach, Tali Pelman, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman, and for HBO the executive producers are Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.