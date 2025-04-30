ABC’s Terry Moran and the Trump Interview: 5 Do’s and Don’ts for Battling Lies and Deflections

President Trump’s media blitz for the 100-day mark in his second term punctuates what has been true for some time: Interviewing Trump remains among the toughest gigs in media, one that has flummoxed TV journalists for years.

Chalk that up to Trump’s discursive speaking style, which often involves wild digressions and odd detours, as well as his fondness for fabrication, creating the near-impossible choice of whether to try fact-checking every lie in the moment, at the risk of doing little else during the allotted time.

Because of the desire to hit key questions and make news, reporters thus often essentially throw in the towel, allowing whatever false or confusing thing Trump just said to pass unchallenged, or without clarification, as they move on to the next item on their checklist.