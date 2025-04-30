Trump Spars With ABC News’ Terry Moran Over Abrego Garcia Knuckle Tattoos – and It Still Isn’t Clear Who Thinks What

Instead of “Who’s on First,” it was “Who’s in MS-13” Tuesday night on ABC News, where Donald Trump – in a fiery interview with Terry Moran – knuckled down on his insistence that deported immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia had the notorious El Salvadorian gang’s name tattooed on his fist.

But wait – did Trump actually believe the very obviously photoshopped letters-and-numbers labels on his Oval Office visual aid were actually part of the tattoos … and did Moran think he thought that?

After watching the segment multiple times, our only answer is: “I Don’t Know’s on third.”

Trump presented the digitally altered image earlier this month as evidence that the deported El Salvadorian is a member of the MS-13 gang, declaring: “This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States … even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles.”

Some online sleuths thought the labels were a clumsy attempt at a pure visual deception – but a cursory look at the photo shows obvious signs that the letters are, in fact, intentionally added to correspond with and interpret the symbols on Abrego Garcia’s left hand.

That interpretation is still in some dispute, however. The four corresponding symbols – “Marijuana,” “Smiley,” “Cross” and “Skull” – have not been found in any law enforcement manuals to stand in for MS-13 gang identification, and the suggestion that “M,” “S,” “1” and “3” are visually embedded within them is shaky at best.

But let’s get back to what Trump said Tuesday night – because the president sure made it seem like he thought the photoshopped labels were actually inked on Abrego Garcia’s knuckles. Unfortunately, even what the president actually believes about the image is still open to interpretation.

TRUMP: He had MS-13 on his knuckles, tattooed!



MORAN: That was photoshopped



TRUMP: Terry, they're giving you the big break of a lifetime. I picked you. But you're not being very nice. pic.twitter.com/NgCpEB8o1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025

Take a deep breath – here’s how it went:

Trump: “On his knuckles, he had ‘MS-13.’”

Moran: “There’s a dis – there’s a dispute on that.”

Trump: “Well wait a minute, wait a minute. He had ‘MS-13’ on his knuckles. Tattooed.”

Moran: “He has some tattoos that are interpreted that way, but let’s move on … “

Trump: “Wait a minute, Terry, Terry. Terry. Don’t do that … “

Moran: “He didn’t have the letters M, S, 1, 3.”

Trump: “Terry. It says M, S, 1, 3.”

Moran: “It’s photoshopped.”

Trump: “That was photoshopped? Terry, you can’t do that. Hey, they’ve given you the big break of a lifetime, you know you’re doing the interview, I picked you because uh, frankly, I never heard of you, but that’s OK … “

Moran: “I knew this would come.”

Trump: “But you’re not being very nice. He had MS-13 tattooed … “

Moran: “I’ll agree to disagree. But I want to move on to something else … “

Trump: “Terry. Terry. Do you want me to show you the picture?”

Moran: “I saw the picture.”

Trump: “And you think it was photoshopped.”

Moran: “Here we go, here we go … “

Trump: “Well, don’t photoshop it. Go look at his hand, he had MS-13 …”

Moran: “He did have tattoos that can be interpreted that way, I’m not an expert on them. I want to turn to Ukraine … “

Trump: “No no, Terry. Terry. No no. He had ‘M-S,’ as clear as you could be, not interpreted. This is why people no longer believe the news, because it’s fake news.”

Moran: “Well. When he was photographed in El Salvador, they aren’t there.”

Trump: “Oh, they weren’t there, but they’re there now, right?”

Moran: “No! But they’re there in your picture.”

Trump: “Terry. He’s got MS-13 on his knuckles. OK?”

Moran: “Alright. We’ll take a look at that.”

Trump: “You do such a disservice.”

Moran: “We’ll take a look at that, sir.”

Trump: “Why don’t you just say it, yes, he does, an go on to something else?”

Moran: “Alright. It’s contested.”

Trump could maybe have technically meant that the letters themselves are included in the symbols – again, shaky – and was doubling down on that. Or worse – as Moran seemed to be picking up on – Trump fell for his own communications team’s alterations … which means … they didn’t tell him? Or worse yet, they did, and he thinks we’re all gonna fall for it anyway? What in the wide world of sports is going on?

If only Moran had asked “Who’s on first?” … at least it wouldn’t been funny.

Watch the video above and decide for yourself.

U.S. courts have demanded the Trump administration “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States, where he has been living for the last 14 years in Maryland with his wife and young child. The administration has insisted that he is a gang member after officials initially admitted his deportation was initiated by an administrative error.