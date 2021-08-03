Titanic Museum Visitors Hospitalized After Iceberg Wall Collapses

Three people were injured and hospitalized after an iceberg wall collapsed Monday at a Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, according to the museum’s owners. Their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

“Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries,” said owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and her husband, John Joslyn a statement on Facebook. “Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind.”

In the statement, the Joslyns said that at this time, they will be closing the museum. However, the attraction reopened Tuesday morning, according to a follow-up Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld,” the museum said.

The museum’s website boasts that the attraction “open[s] the door to the past in it’s one-of-a-kind way – letting ‘passengers’ experience what it was like to walk the hallways, parlors, cabins and Grand Staircase of the Titanic while surrounded by more than 400 artifacts directly from the ship and its passengers.”

“Officers arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors,” the Pigeon Forge Police Department confirmed in a statement to TheWrap. “Three people were transported to area hospitals. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Preliminary information indicates that this incident is accidental.”

