Academy Museum Launches In September With ‘Wizard of Oz’ Special Screenings

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures‘ inaugural in-person schedule for its first three months will begin on its Sept. 30 opening day with two special presentations of the 1939 classic “The Wizard of Oz.” Those will feature live musical accompaniment by the American Youth Symphony conducted by composer David Newman, the museum said Wednesday.

MGM

The museum will offer more than 115 film screenings, discussions and programs. According to a museum statement other highlights include the launch of these ongoing series:

Stories of Cinema : featuring screenings of films highlighted in the museum’s core exhibition, including Real Women Have Curves (USA, 2002) and The Way of the Dragon (Hong Kong, 1972).

: featuring screenings of films highlighted in the museum’s core exhibition, including Real Women Have Curves (USA, 2002) and The Way of the Dragon (Hong Kong, 1972). Oscar® Sundays : held every Sunday evening in the David Geffen Theater, this series celebrates films that have been honored at the Academy Awards®. For the series’ first iteration, we are celebrating the work of women directors, including Harlan County, U.S.A. (USA, 1976) and Seven Beauties (Italy, 1975).

: held every Sunday evening in the David Geffen Theater, this series celebrates films that have been honored at the Academy Awards®. For the series’ first iteration, we are celebrating the work of women directors, including Harlan County, U.S.A. (USA, 1976) and Seven Beauties (Italy, 1975). Family Matinees : held every Saturday for families of all ages, screenings will include Moana (USA, 2016), The Book of Life (USA, 2014), and Labyrinth (UK/USA, 1986).

: held every Saturday for families of all ages, screenings will include Moana (USA, 2016), The Book of Life (USA, 2014), and Labyrinth (UK/USA, 1986). Legacy : launching with a discussion between Laura Dern and her parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

: launching with a discussion between Laura Dern and her parents Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. In Conversation: launching with a discussion of how to contextualize cinema, featuring producers Effie T. Brown and Heather Rae.

Special series and standalone screenings for the opening months include:

The museum’s ongoing virtual programs include a conversation with writer-director Spike Lee and writer-director-producer Shaka King, and a 20th Anniversary screening of “Y tu mamá también“(Mexico, 2001)with a conversation between cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki and writer-director Alfonso Cuarón.

See the complete inaugural calendar here.