TLC Sets Return Dates for ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ and More

Four popular TLC series will roll out new episodes in April, including “90 Day Fiancé,” ‘Dr. Pimple Popper,” “You, Me & My Ex” and “7 Little Johnstons.”

“90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise” arrives Monday, April 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time. The show highlights love stories set in and around the Caribbean, facing the question of whether newfound romance can last beyond the early island days. Valentine and Carlos, who first appeared in Season 2, await their wedding with the obstacle of a past relationship. Lidia, Pedro and Nicole’s mother, has kindled a relationship with Scott. More pairs face various challenges in the next season.

“You, Me & My Ex” also premieres Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time. Two new groups join the lineup this season, in which the premise involves managing romantic relationships when a close ex-partner is involved.

“Dr. Pimple Popper” kicks off April’s slate, premiering Wednesday, April 5, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time with all kinds of new skin problems. Dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee has seen her fair share of extreme skin issues, but even she has not seen it all. As she works to solve these new challenges, viewers will get a glimpse of Lee’s personal life in addition to her professional one.

“7 Little Johnstons” premieres Tuesday, April 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time. The new season watches Anna go to therapy, Jonah focus on finance school and his girlfriend, Alex falling in love with his girlfriend and Emma grow her business. Liz and Brice look forward to moving in together while Amber and Trent have to pause purchasing their dream home. It all culminates with a family vacation to Finland.

“Doubling Down with the Derricos” premieres Tuesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time. The Derrico family have 14 kids, including fours sets of naturally conceived multiples. This latest season watches them househunting for a total of 16. Darian seeks independence and her first job, Deon teaches the triplets how to ride a bike, Karen starts a clothing line and GG continues to battle cancer while navigating the dating apps.

“Save My Skin” rounds out this batch of TLC programming with its premiere Wednesday, June 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time. Dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne faces challenges like Dr. Lee.