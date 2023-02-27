Our favorite underdogs are back, as Apple TV+ released a new trailer Monday for “Ted Lasso” Season 3 showing fan-favorite Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) stepping up as assistant coach when Nate (Nick Mohammed) switches over to a rival team.

With the third installment of the Emmy-winning comedy, which will debut on Apple TV+ March 15, AFC Richmond takes a shot at the Premier League, which is betting on its last-place finish.

Following its record-breaking, back-to-back Emmy wins for its freshman and sophomore seasons, “Ted Lasso” returns with 12 weekly episodes centering on the newly-promoted Greyhounds. The team must reckon with the ridicule that comes with media predictions that widely peg them as last in the League, along with Nate’s contentious departure to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

With that, Roy Kent becomes an assistant coach alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, while navigating personal issues back home, as Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert. At the same time, Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

“Ted Lasso” follows the ever-optimistic title American expat football coach hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience. Even though he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for it with loads of positivity, underdog drive and biscuits (which make an appearance in the trailer above).

The acclaimed Apple Original comedy also stars Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris and James Lance.

Set largely to The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” the trailer features little dialogue, except for Sam’s (Jimoh) pre-game chant expressing love for his fellow teammates and a bit where Roy Kent says “great job,” leading Beard to dramatically act out fainting from disbelief.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Joe Kelly, Bill Wrubel and Hunt also serve as EPs, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Goldstein is a writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.