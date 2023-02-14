“Ted Lasso” is finally coming back.

The third season of the Emmy-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” will premiere on Wednesday, March 15, Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday. Season 2 wrapped up all the way back in October of 2021, so fans have been eager to find out when the show would finally return.

A “Ted Lasso” Season 3 teaser video shows various members of AFC Richmond decorating their own “Believe” signs to hang in the locker room. Coaches Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Beard (Brendan Hunt) walk out of their office to admire the stylized posters.

“If seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen,” Sudeikis’ Lasso says in appreciation.

AFC Richmond’s return to the pitch will unfold in twelve episodes, with a weekly release every Wednesday. “Ted Lasso” marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch mid-week.

The newly promoted greyhounds face yet more media speculation and challenges as Nate (Nick Mohammed) the “Wonder Kid” has left his coaching quartet of Ted Lasso, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) to work for ex-club owner Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

Roy steps up to fill Nate’s spot. Rupert’s ex wife and current AFC Richmond owner Rebecca now stands solidly in Ted’s corner, determined to beat Rupert. Ted (Jason Sudeikis) faces the usual pressure while struggling to adjust to the changes of his home life. Keeley (Juno Temple) steps into her power as manager of her own PR agency.

Unconfirmed at this point is whether “Ted Lasso” Season 3 will be the end of the series, as Sudeikis had initially teased.

Debuting August 14, 2020, the freshman season of the sports show quickly scored hearts, racking up Emmy nominations to become the most nominated show in history with 20 nods. Season 2 tied its own record with 20 more nominations, and Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series both times. The show also won Outstanding Comedy Series for both seasons.

Sudeikis portrays Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to coach a premiere league football team across the pond despite having zero experience with coaching soccer. He and his assistant coach Beard shake things up with their mental agility, worming their way into the hearts and minds of the stuffy British footballers as well as the AFC Richmond fanbase. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Alongside Sudeikis, Waddingham, Temple, Mohammed, Hunt and Goldstein, the comedy also stars Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, Billu Harris and James Lance.

Sudeikis also serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as executive producers, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Jane Becker and Jamie Lee also serve as executive producers. Star Brett Goldstein serves as writer and co-executive producer.