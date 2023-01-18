“Ted Lasso” Season 3, which will return to Apple TV+ in spring 2023, has unveiled its first-look image, which sees Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) going head-to-head.

While Ted is shown smiling, Nathan seems austere and focused. In Season 2, viewers followed the latter as he struggled to step into his confidence and at times toed the line between cruelty and asserting himself as someone who is often overlooked. While plot details for the junior installment are being kept under wraps, the photo seems to imply that the tension between Ted and Nathan will continue to evolve.

The global hit soccer series (or football, on the other side of the pond) has joined the ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history, becoming one of seven other comedies to receive back-to-back Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for its freshman and sophomore seasons. (The other series are: “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “The Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “All in the Family” and “The Phil Silvers Show.”) It also broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for a second consecutive year, with four total wins.

“Ted Lasso” follows a fish-out-of-water American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience with the sport or its culture of fans. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination and an obsession with biscuits. The comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Sarah Niles.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Wrubel also serve as EPs, along with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Additional executive producers are Jane Becker and Jamie Lee. Goldstein also serves as writer and co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.