Yes, the rumors are true. “Ted Lasso” is coming to FIFA 23.

EA Sports announced on Wednesday that the main characters from the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” as well as the team of AFC Richmond are all playable in the new game, which comes out Sept. 30 and features their authentic likenesses and voices.

Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) as well as Lasso himself and even Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) are all authentically integrated into FIFA 23, along with the club’s home ground of Nelson Road.

You can select Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso as a playable manager in Career Mode, and you can manage AFC Richmond by swapping them into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league, according to EA Sports.

AFC Richmond will be playable across Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons, including The Greyhounds’ Nelson Road home stadium.

The news of the “Ted Lasso” cast’s involvement in FIFA 23 comes as the Apple TV+ comedy series just won Emmy awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (for Sudeikis) and Outstanding Supporting Sctor in a Comedy Series (for Goldstein).

FIFA 23 launches worldwide on Sept. 30 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.