TMG Studios Adds 5 Shows to Its Podcasting Network | Exclusive

TMG Studios, the podcasting company founded and owned by comedian Noel Miller, is adding five new shows to its podcasting network, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Dom Roberts and Maya Umemoto Gorman’s “Upstairs Neighbors,” Patrick Johnson and Michael Esiobi’s “Crash Dummies,” Aleena Miller and Sarah Meyer’s “Are We Still Friends,” Tristan Watson and Channing Glenn’s “Not That Y’all Care” and Alec Flynn’s “Big Al’s Grill ASMR” will all be coming to the podcasting network.

These five shows will be added to TMG Studios’ current podcasting lineup, which is composed of “The TMG Show” with Miller, “Company Lot” with Miller as well as “Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast” with Brooke Averick and Connor Wood.

Perhaps best known for the “The TMG Podcast,” which Miller hosts, TMG Studios boasts over 300 million views on YouTube across multiple channels as well as 175 million audio downloads and over 200 million views across Instagram and TikTok. In addition to the five new shows, TMG Studios will release a refreshed website and debut behind-the-scenes footage on YouTube.

“I’ve seen a lot of podcast networks come and go, candidly, and at the end of the day, they all ended up being really big machines. When something gets too large like that, it’s just hard to keep track of. I don’t know how you can keep growing,” Miller told TheWrap. “I started by looking at shows that I connect with in some way.”

It was vital to Miller that each of his hosts were authentically themselves. “The shows that we’re bringing in, all the hosts, they’re exactly who they are off camera, and that is an important quality to me,” he said. “Authenticity lends to good conversation. That’s what makes their shows great; you’re listening to people who you know believe and are earnest about what they’re saying.”

Because of this focus on authenticity, Miller and his team didn’t look too closely at follower counts. Though some of the hosts of these shows do have substantial follower counts, like Tristan Watson and Channing Glenn, it was the personalities of the hosts, their chemistry and the content of the shows that mattered most to Miller. Some of these shows have been on their radar for a while now, like “Upstairs Neighbors” and “Crash Dummies.” But finding all of these shows was the result of months of work for Miller and his team.

“Social media is not necessarily a meritocracy. You can have some really great people that people need to be sort of told about,” Miller explained.

Though TMG Studios is more than doubling its podcasting offerings, Miller is optimistic that prioritizing what makes his talent unique will serve his company in the long run. He’s also excited for his studio to serve as a creative partner for these new hosts and shows.

“My team makes it possible for us to be more like a production partner than just a studio. That is really exciting to us because whenever talent comes to us with a crazy idea, everyone who works at the studio is so capable,” Miller said. “I’m just so proud of my team and what they’re capable of doing. It’s, very campy to say this, but they do genuinely make a lot of what we do very possible.”