TMZ to Shutter Sister Site TooFab in January, Plans to Gut Entire Staff | Exclusive

TooFab, a sister site to famed tabloid news organization TMZ, will cease operations in January 2026, TheWrap has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge told TheWrap that staffers were informed of the decision to shutter the entertainment news site earlier in November. Additionally, sources shared that TooFab staff members were told layoffs would officially take place in January, with a severance package to follow.

It’s unclear how many individuals were directly impacted, but it’s believed about 5 to 6 individuals will be laid off at the start of the new year. TooFab, which launched in 2011, describes itself “as the internet’s home for all things fabulous in entertainment news.”

Messages sent to TMZ management were not immediately returned Wednesday night.

“It has evolved over the years into a trusted source for breaking pop culture news – from exclusive film and TV interviews to decoding the biggest drama in reality television,” a description of the site reads. “TooFab has become a hub for in-depth analysis of some of Hollywood’s biggest films and television shows as well as offering behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of some of the most followed entertainers in the world. The website explores stories and trends that have touched the cultural zeitgeist — reporting on not only the entertainment sphere but human interest, true crime and the intersection of social justice and Hollywood.”

This update comes after a number of staff shakeups already took place at TMZ earlier this year, which saw longtime employees — including Senior Investigative Producer Dennis Broad, Head of Digital Media Operations John Brix and Senior Web Producer Jacob Stern — pink slipped by the company.

Yet, no additional impacts are expected in the near future. Sources noted TMZ founder Harvey Levin assured staff in an all-hands meeting that they’ve completed all the restructuring they planned to do. Levin also told employees that the company was doing better than ever as they reached the site’s 20th birthday.