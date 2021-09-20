Watch a Streaker Interrupt ‘Today’ Show: ‘Get Your Clothes On!’ (Video)

Perhaps nothing says “live television” quite like having to suddenly cut to a commercial break after a streaker has run through the shot while on air. And that’s exactly what happened to the “Today” show on Monday morning.

To be fair, the streaker apparently wasn’t totally naked. At least, that’s how host Craig Melvin made it seem as he informed viewers that “There was an almost-naked runner” who ran past the street-level studio window. Melvin tried to tease ahead to the next segment as the show was forced to go to break, but his co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie couldn’t quite process what had happened.

You can watch the moment unfold in the video above.

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but sure enough, the runner made a second pass through the shot, though his lower half was mostly covered by “Today” show barricades set up around the windows to keep people at a safe distance.

The hosts of the show could see everything from their angle and promptly freaked out at what was happening. “Where are your clothes? Oh my gosh, what is happening?” Guthrie called out. Meanwhile, Melvin and Kotb opted to scold the runner a bit, yelling things like “What are you doing?!” and “Get your clothes on!”

Naturally, the hosts needed a few minutes to regroup, so the show abruptly cut to a commercial break. Ironically, the first ad in the break simply began with the word “dignity,” which some Twitter users had a field day with.