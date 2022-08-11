‘Today’ Show Anchor Savannah Guthrie Oversleeps, Documents Last Minute Rush to Get On-Air (Video)

Talk about a close call! NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie cut it close on Thursday morning after oversleeping and nearly missing making to work on time.

“Overslept big time. It’s 6:34 and I’m still in the car,” Guthrie wrote, kicking off a series of Instagram story posts that documented her mad dash to hit the 30 Rock set in time to introduce the show.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, she shared a video showing her with the “miracle workers,” AKA the hair and makeup team that worked at super-fast speed to get her on-camera ready.

Guthrie showed she made it to the stage at 6:54 a.m. ET, thankfully in time to record the promos for the affiliate stations.

“Oh, we’re gonna make the tease,” Guthrie said to co-host Craig Melvin.

“Oh yeah,” he replied. “It’s amazing.”

Her series of posts concluded with one showing her rushing up the staircase — soundtracked to Kate Bush’s “Running Up that Hill” — adding a nice flourish to the end.

You can watch her full story, which she put into an actual Instagram post, in the video below: