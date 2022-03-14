Ken Watanabe’s cop has to rein in Ansel Elgort’s ambitious American crime reporter in the first trailer for Michael Mann’s “Tokyo Vice,” which HBO Max released on Monday.

The series, from “Miami Vice” creator Michael Mann, Endeavor Content and Japan’s WOWOW, has a three-episode premiere on Thursday, April 7, followed by two episodes every Thursday, leading up to the finale on April 28.

The series is loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat in the late ’90s.

WOWOW will debut the first episode in Japan via its streaming service on April 7 with subsequent episodes airing every Sunday evening on the WOWOW channel starting on April 24 through June.

The series costars Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu and Tomohisa Yamashita.

J.T. Rogers created and wrote the series and also serves as executive producer. Mann directed the pilot and is an executive producer, along with Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Ken Watanabe, Kayo Washio, and winner John Lesher.