Star Wars’ ‘Reylo’ Fan Fiction Film Casts Tom Bateman, Husband of Daisy Ridley

“The Love Hypothesis,” which began as a Rey x Kylo Ren “Star Wars” fan fiction, will soon receive a film adaptation from Amazon MGM. The company announced a lead actor today, with Tom Bateman set to star as Dr. Adam Carlsen.

Bateman, it should be noted, is married to the actress behind Rey, Daisy Ridley.

“Hypothesis: Tom Bateman is the perfect Adam Carlsen,” Amazon MGM Studios posted on X. “Amazon MGM Studios announced that Tom Bateman is set to star in ‘The Love Hypothesis,’ a romantic comedy based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Ali Hazelwood.”

You can view the post below.

Hypothesis: Tom Bateman is the perfect Adam Carlsen. #TheLoveHypothesis



Amazon MGM Studios announced that Tom Bateman is set to star in The Love Hypothesis, a romantic comedy based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Ali Hazelwood. pic.twitter.com/wXGQRPCRvM — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 17, 2025

Bateman has appeared in a number of projects, including “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Da Vinci’s Demons” and “Based on a True Story.” Lili Reinhart of “Riverdale” fame will star as the female lead.

Author Hazelwood first started working on the story for “The Love Hypothesis” in 2018 when she published her “Reylo” fanfic “Head Over Feet.” The story reimagined the Jedi and Sith by placing them in a college setting.

Hazelwood eventually published the story as a full novel, severing its “Star Wars” ties entirely to avoid copyright complications. The book, called “The Love Hypothesis,” became a New York Times bestseller. Rey and Kylo’s names were changed to Olive Smith and Dr. Adam Carlsen respectively — the latter a nod to Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver.

In the story, Olive attempts to convince her friend that she has a successful love life by faking a relationship with Dr. Carlsen, a young hotshot professor at Stanford University. Olive herself is in the third year of her PhD studies at Stanford when she and Dr. Carlsen start their scheme. Eventually, the pair — spoiler alert! — develops feelings outside of the bit.

Many fans glommed onto a potential love story between Rey and Kylo Ren after their interactions in the “Star Wars” sequels, particularly “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” In the second film of the trilogy, the pair are shown as a “Force dyad,” with a uniquely strong connection that allows them to communicate across the stars. In “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Kylo saves Rey’s life by giving her his life force, sharing a kiss before dying himself.

Placing Bateman in the leading role is an amusing bit of stunt casting, as his relationship with Ridley was surely on the filmmakers’ minds. Ridley portrayed Rey in three “Star Wars” films of the sequel trilogy from the back half of the 2010s. Ridley is currently expected to lead her own feature as Rey, though it has been hit by the same shake-ups and uncertainty as many Disney-era “Star Wars” movies.