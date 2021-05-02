The Kentucky Derby’s tradition of big hats, big celebrities and big celebrities in big hats made a comeback Saturday, a welcome sign of some semblance of normalcy. But rarely does one of those celeb’s Derby fashion choice turn heads quite the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did.
It’s not that Brady’s look was particularly over the top or trendy. It was more that his look seemed awfully familiar. For many, his style for the Kentucky Derby evoked memories of one very sinister person in particular: Judge Doom, the villain from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”
And, when put side by side, it’s a little hard to miss the similarities.
Naturally, people were very concerned for any nearby residents of Toon Town.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Super Bowl LV
Of course, not everyone went straight to Judge Doom. For one person, Brady simply looked like “Vanilla Ice gone respectable.” Others drew comparisons to Trump ally, Roger Stone.
That said, Brady wasn’t the only NFL quarterback who turned heads for his look. In fact, one person noted that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was rocking a style that almost complimented Tom Brady’s. “Aaron Rodgers looks like he’s at the Kentucky Derby to arrest Tom Brady,” joked Ben Natan.
Check out more reactions to Tom Brady’s fashion choices below.