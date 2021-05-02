The Kentucky Derby’s tradition of big hats, big celebrities and big celebrities in big hats made a comeback Saturday, a welcome sign of some semblance of normalcy. But rarely does one of those celeb’s Derby fashion choice turn heads quite the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did.

It’s not that Brady’s look was particularly over the top or trendy. It was more that his look seemed awfully familiar. For many, his style for the Kentucky Derby evoked memories of one very sinister person in particular: Judge Doom, the villain from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

And, when put side by side, it’s a little hard to miss the similarities.

Tom Brady at the Derby is rocking the Judge Doom vibe from who framed roger rabbit… pic.twitter.com/XWBV89ADlM — Paul Phillips 🥯 (@BlueFlameBlues) May 1, 2021

Naturally, people were very concerned for any nearby residents of Toon Town.

He about to destroy Toon Town https://t.co/AUf5M54TIG — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) May 1, 2021

Looks like some Toons are gonna get dipped. https://t.co/dC1MPh9mxH — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) May 2, 2021

Of course, not everyone went straight to Judge Doom. For one person, Brady simply looked like “Vanilla Ice gone respectable.” Others drew comparisons to Trump ally, Roger Stone.

Pretty sure this is Vanilla Ice gone respectable. https://t.co/c88bNYNrUT — Theo Priestley (@tprstly) May 2, 2021

Road To Perdition 2 https://t.co/AFoHhjyiyc — Christopher Parker (@Bulldogwgr) May 1, 2021

That said, Brady wasn’t the only NFL quarterback who turned heads for his look. In fact, one person noted that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was rocking a style that almost complimented Tom Brady’s. “Aaron Rodgers looks like he’s at the Kentucky Derby to arrest Tom Brady,” joked Ben Natan.

Aaron Rodgers looks like he’s at the Kentucky Derby to arrest Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/Rn7X64hQxX — ben natan (@TheBenNatan) May 1, 2021

Check out more reactions to Tom Brady’s fashion choices below.

Judge Doom on his way to destroy all of Toontown and Roger Rabbit with the dip https://t.co/bvxZFxT90k — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) May 1, 2021

You can’t tell me this isn’t Jim Carey in The Mask. pic.twitter.com/wz2bXt5qFs — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) May 1, 2021

Like he’s about to rob a bank in Gotham https://t.co/To23qXypU5 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 1, 2021

Movie villain who just realized that his speech from act 2 was secretly recorded https://t.co/l15Lgn7tni — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) May 2, 2021