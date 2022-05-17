Tom Brady is about to get roasted. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix comedy roast.

The special will be part of a series on the streamer titled “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” In addition to being the subject of a roast, which is set to tape in 2023, Brady will also serve as an executive producer in a multi-roast deal.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said in a statement, referring to the other NFL player’s 2015 Super Bowl press conference where he answered every question with that phrase.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, said in a statement. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Casey Patterson, Jeff Ross and Carol Donovan will also executive produce.

Additional information on the roast, including who exactly will be doing the roasting, will be announced at a later date.

Brady is considered one of the best football players of all time. In a press release announcing the roast, Netflix referred to the player as a “sixth round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado.”

Variety was first to report the news of Brady’s roast.