Tom Cruise Eyes Possible ‘Days of Thunder’ Sequel 

Tom Cruise is eyeing the possibility of doing a sequel to his 1990 NASCAR racing film “Days of Thunder,” according to media reports. The project is currently out to writers.

Details about the project is currently unknown. Reps for Paramount couldn’t be reached for comment.

The film was directed by the late Tony Scott and stars Cruise as hot-headed stock car driver Cole Trickle who joins NASCAR and drives a competitor’s race car in the Daytona 500 against newcomer Russ Wheeler. The film is also notable for starring Cruise’s future ex-wife Nicole Kidman who played a brain surgeon in the film.

Cruise is also working on a sequel to “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Days of Thunder” made $157 million worldwide at the box office against a production budget of $60 million. Critically, the film received mostly mixed reviews.

The “Days of Thunder” script was written by the late Robert Towne, from a story conceived with Cruise. The film was produced the the late Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Along with Cruise, the original film starred Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams, and Michael Rooker.

Cruise will next be seen in “Mission: Impossible 8.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.