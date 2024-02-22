Tom Cruise to Star in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Next Movie

Tom Cruise is attached to star in acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next movie, which is currently untitled, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Entertainment are currently in talks to acquire the film.

The script was written last year by Iñárritu with his “Birdman” co-writers Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolas Giacobone and Sabina Berman. Iñárritu is also producing.

Plot details are currently under wraps, however, the project also marks Iñárritu’s first English-language film since directing Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Revenant” back in 2015. That film garnered over $500 million worldwide at the box office and got Iñárritu the Oscar for Best Director.

The news comes on the heels of Cruise signing a deal last month to develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films with him as the star under “a new strategic partnership” between Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Cruise is currently in production on the eighth “Mission: Impossible” film, which is set for release in summer 2025. Iñárritu most recently directed the Spanish-language drama “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” for Netflix.

Tom Cruise is repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker. Iñárritu is repped by CAA and Gang Tyre.

Deadline first reported the news about the project.