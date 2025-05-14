Tom Cruise and Cast Hit the ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Cannes Red Carpet | Photos

Three years after screening “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Cannes Film Festival, Tom Cruise has returned to the French Riviera to showcase his latest blockbuster stunt extravaganza, “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

Directed and co-written by frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth and latest installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is a direct sequel to 2023’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning.” That film introduced viewers to new characters like Hayley Atwell’s Grace, Esai Morales’ villainous Gabriel, Greg Tarzan Davis’ Degas, Pom Klementieff’s skilled assassin Paris and Shea Whigham’s Jasper Briggs. Those characters and actors are all set to return, once again, in “The Final Reckoning.”

They are accompanied in it by “Mission: Impossible” newcomers Holt McCallany (“Mindhunter”), Janet McTeer (“Ozark”), Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Katy O’Brian (“Twisters”) and Tramell Tillman (“Severance”), as well as returning franchise veterans like Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames and Angela Bassett.

As a film series, “Mission: Impossible” has always attracted A-list talent, but “The Final Reckoning” is shaping up to be its most star-studded entry to date. Cruise was joined Wednesday by some of his “Final Reckoning” co-stars on the Cannes red carpet for the film.

Its glamorous screening Wednesday comes just a few days after a select group of critics and industry insiders were allowed to start sharing some of their early opinions about the highly anticipated, 170-minute-long blockbuster.

Following its Cannes premiere, “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is set to be released nationwide in the U.S. on Friday, May 23.

Tom Cruise (Credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Tom Cruise and Pom Klementieff attend the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: (L-R) Tramell Tillman, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham and Esai Morales take a selfie on the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

US film director, screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie and US actor and producer Tom Cruise arrive for the screening of the film “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise greets the 78th Cannes Film Festival audience on the day of the Croisette presentation of Christopher McQuarrie s Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning on 14 May 2025. (Photo by Benoit Pavan / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by BENOIT PAVAN/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Christopher McQuarrie (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)