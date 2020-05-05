Tom Cruise to Film Aboard International Space Station, NASA Administrator Says

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” Jim Bridenstine says

| May 5, 2020 @ 2:09 PM Last Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 2:33 PM
Cruise ISS split

Getty Images

Tom Cruise is blasting off to outer space. A NASA administrator tweeted Tuesday that the space organization is “excited” to work with the leading man on a film that will be shot aboard the International Space Station.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said. “We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

The news comes after Deadline reported late Monday that Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX were in the early stages of teaming up with NASA for an action-adventure, narrative feature film, and that it would be the first of its kind shot in outer space.

Also Read: 'Top Gun: Maverick': Tom Cruise Fights His Past in Super Bowl TV Spot (Video)

It’s unclear the details of the project beyond that, but Deadline had reported that the project was not a “Mission: Impossible” film and that currently no studio is involved. Production on “M:I 7 and 8” was recently forced to shut down due to the coronavirus.

A representative for NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Cruise did not immediately reply to an earlier request for comment.

Cruise has become well known for performing all his own stunts, whether it’s dangling from the side of a plane or helicopter or off the side of Dubai’s skyscraper the Burj Khalifa.

His latest film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which allows him to reprise his role as the pilot from the iconic ’80s blockbuster, was meant to open in theaters this summer but was pushed to Dec. 23, 2020.

