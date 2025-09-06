Tom Hanks Award Ceremony at West Point Alumni Association Canceled – and the Reason Is Vague

School leadership did not say whether the Sylvanus Thayer Award would still be given to the actor and veterans’ advocate

Stephanie kaloi
Tom Hanks attends Focus Features' "The Phoenician Scheme" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025 in New York City
Tom Hanks attends Focus Features' "The Phoenician Scheme" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025 in New York City (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The West Point alumni association has canceled an award ceremony for Tom Hanks, and the reason given was to “focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win,” the Washington Post reported.

Hanks was set to receive West Point’s Sylvanus Thayer Award, which is awarded to an “outstanding citizen” who did not attend the school. The ceremony and accompanying parade were scheduled for September 25.

Retired Army Col. Mark Bieger wrote in a memo to the school’s faculty Friday that it will not hold the ceremony at all. He did not note whether Hanks will still receive the award.

“This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army,” wrote Bieger.

The first Sylvanus Thayer Award was received by Nobel-prize winning physicist Ernest Lawrence in 1958. Other recipients have included comedian Bob Hope, astronaut Neil Armstrong, various U.S. presidents, and actor Gary Sinise. The 2024 recipient of the award was Barack Obama.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Read Next
State Department Papers Found on Alaska Hotel Printer Include Sensitive Details of Trump's Summit With Putin

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments