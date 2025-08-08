Tom Hanks Makes Touching Tribute to ‘Apollo 13’ Astronaut Jim Lovell: ‘Godspeed You, on This Next Voyage’

Tom Hanks paid touching tribute to “Apollo 13” astronaut Jim Lovell on Friday as news of the 97-year-old’s death circulated online.

The Oscar-winning actor starred in Ron Howard’s Oscar-winning 1995 feature, “Apollo 13,” as the real-life commander of the 1970 space mission that nearly ended in tragedy.

“There are people who dare, who dream and who lead others to the places we would not go on our own,” Hanks wrote on Instagram. “Jim Lovell, who for a long while had gone farther into space and for longer than any other person of our planet, was that kind of guy.

“His many voyages around Earth and on to so-very-close to the moon were not made for riches or celebrity, but because such challenges as those are what fuels the course of being alive — and who better than Jim Lovell to make those voyages,” the actor continued.

Hanks concluded his post, expressing how fitting it was that Friday is a full moon — one that will see Lovell through to the great unknown.

“On this night of a full moon, he passes on — to the heavens, to the cosmos, to the stars,” he wrote. “Godspeed you, on this next voyage, Jim Lovell.”

Lovell was the naval aviator and mechanical engineer most famous for commanding the space mission Apollo 13 safely back to Earth after mechanical issues led to an aborted moon landing in 1970. He died Thursday in Lake Forrest Illinois.

NASA Administrator Sean Duffy shared the news of Lovell’s death on Friday in a special tribute.

“NASA sends its condolences to the family of Capt. Jim Lovell, whose life and work inspired millions of people across the decades,” Duffy wrote on NASA’s official website. “Jim’s character and steadfast courage helped our nation reach the Moon and turned a potential tragedy into a success from which we learned an enormous amount. We mourn his passing even as we celebrate his achievements.”

Lovell also co-authored the 1994 nonfiction account of the Apollo 13 space launch, “Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13.” That book with Jeffrey Kluger served as the source material for Howard’s “Apollo 13.” The film co-starred Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon.