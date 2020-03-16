Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Out of Hospital Following Coronavirus Diagnoses

Hollywood power couple remain under quarantine in a rented home in Australia

| March 16, 2020 @ 2:03 PM Last Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 4:41 PM
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Getty

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital on Monday following their coronavirus diagnoses, an individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the TheWrap.

The Hollywood power couple will remain under quarantine in a rented home in Australia. They previously tested positive for the coronavirus, Hanks announced on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks said. “We felt a bit tired, like we had some colds, some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went, slight fevers too.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The couple, who have been married since 1988 and are both 63 years old, are in Australia for filming on the as-yet untitled film about Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, currently slated for a 2021 release date.  In the film, Hanks plays “Colonel” Tom Parker, Presley’s longtime manager. Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell also star.

“What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” Hanks concluded.

"No Time to Die" "A Quiet Place 2" and "Fast and Furious 9" are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

