Tom Hanks Says He and Rita Wilson ‘Feel Better’ Two Weeks After First Coronavirus Symptoms
“This, too, shall pass”
Tony Maglio | March 23, 2020 @ 6:38 AM
Last Updated: March 23, 2020 @ 7:12 AM
Tom Hanks has updated his anxious fans, posting to social media that he and wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after their earliest coronavirus symptoms.
“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” the “Greyhound” star tweeted. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”
“Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass,” Hanks, who signs all of his social media posts with “Hanx,” continued. “We can figure this out.”
Hanks and Wilson were discharged from a hospital last Monday. The couple remain quarantined in a rented home in Australia.
The couple, who have been married since 1988 and are both 63 years old, are in Australia for filming on the as-yet untitled film about Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, currently slated for a 2021 release date. In the film, Hanks plays “Colonel” Tom Parker, Presley’s longtime manager. Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell also star.
On Wednesday, March 11, Hanks said he and Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19. They were the first major celebrities to announce such a diagnosis.
“Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks said back then. “We felt a bit tired, like we had some colds, some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went, slight fevers too.”
“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive,” Hanks continued.
“What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” his initial announcement post concluded.
