Sony Pictures/Tristar Pictures has set a fall release date for Miramax’s “Here” from acclaimed director Robert Zemeckis and stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, the company announced Friday.

The film will have a three-step platform release. First it will be released exclusively in Los Angeles and New York on Nov. 15, followed by a limited release the following week on Nov. 22 and then a wide release five days later on Nov. 27.

The official logline is as follows: From the reunited director, writer and stars of “Forrest Gump,” “Here” is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, written by Eric Roth and Zemeckis and told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right “Here.”

The film is produced by Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue and Bill Block. Executive producers are Jeremy Johns, Andrew Golov and Thom Zadra.

Along with Hanks and Wright, the film also stars Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.