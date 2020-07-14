The Tom Hanks WWII thriller “Greyhound” was meant to open theatrically through Sony, but it wound up with a big opening weekend with its premiere on Apple TV+ on July 10.

The film starring and written by Hanks and directed by Aaron Schneider broke the viewership record for an Apple TV+ original film in its opening weekend, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap, and 30% of the viewers of “Greyhound” were, in fact, new to the service.

No specific viewership numbers were disclosed, and it’s unclear what titles it beat out for the opening weekend record. This year Apple TV+ has so far debuted “The Banker” and the documentaries “Beastie Boys Story” and “Dads.”

In “Greyhound,” Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the Atlantic during World War II. For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers.

The film is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks.

Though it was acquired from Sony after it was meant for a theatrical release in June, “Greyhound” actually marks the second partnership with Hanks’ Playtone and Apple. Apple also picked up a straight-to-series order for the drama series “Masters of the Air,” executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Hanks and Gary Goetzman. The upcoming international limited series is the first project green-lit by Apple with Apple serving as the studio.

Apple also recently acquired the rights to Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the Antoine Fuqua drama “Emancipation” starring Will Smith and a graphic novel adaptation called “Snow Blind” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

