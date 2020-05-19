Tom Hanks WWII Movie ‘Greyhound’ Moves From Sony to Apple TV+

Film directed by Aaron Schneider was originally meant to open theatrically June 12

| May 19, 2020 @ 11:27 AM Last Updated: May 19, 2020 @ 11:53 AM
Tom Hanks in Greyhound

Sony Pictures

“Greyhound,” the WWII drama and action film starring Tom Hanks, has been picked up by Apple TV+ from Sony Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap.

“Greyhound” is directed by Aaron Schneider, and Sony originally planned to release the film theatrically on June 12 before pulling it from the release calendar altogether. The movie will now make its debut on the Apple TV+ streaming service, though no new release date has been set.

“Greyhound” is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with England and the Free Forces.

Also Read: 'Greyhound' Trailer: Tom Hanks Brings 'Hell Down From On High' in First Look at WWII Film (Video)

While Sony remains committed to the theatrical experience and has shifted a number of other films on its release slate, this is the latest property to move to a streamer, including the indie “Charm City Kings” and the Seth Rogen film “An American Pickle,” both of which moved to HBO Max.

As for Apple, the Hanks film is a huge get as the streamer looks to expand its library of original films and shows. On the film side, Apple TV+ has recently released “The Banker” with Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie and the documentary “Beastie Boys Story” as directed by Spike Jonze.

“Greyhound” is directed by Schneider and is based on the book “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester. It comes from a screenplay written by Hanks himself. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue also co-star in the film along with Hanks. Gary Goetzman produced the film.

“Greyhound” is a Playtone Production from Sony Pictures/Stage Six Films.

Deadline first reported the news of the acquisition.

