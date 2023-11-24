Tom Hardy announced that “Venom 3” has resumed production following the resolution of both strikes.

“The last dance. Thankfully we are back to shooting,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. On Nov. 8, Sony announced that the movie was being moved from July 2024 to November 2024.

The as-yet-untitled film costars “12 Years a Slave” Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple, who’s currently starring as a “Minnesota nice” housewife in Season 5 of “Fargo.” Ejiofor’s character has not yet been announced by Sony, but comic book sites have speculated that he’ll be playing Venom foe Orwell Taylor, who is bent on revenge.

Hardy thanked the “fantastic cast and crew” on the Marvel movie, as well as “good friends and family.” He singled out his “director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel,” who will make her directorial debut with the sequel.

“Watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour,” the British actor wrote. “Trust, your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class. I back you. 100%. As always. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges every time.”

Marcel wrote the first two “Venom” films, as well as the upcoming third film. She also penned scripts for “Saving Mr. Banks” and “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

“We’ve come a long way — it’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey. There’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team,” Hardy continued.

He also thanked his stunt double, Jake Tomuri, who he called “face plant chief operator and brother,” although he joked, “you still look F all like me bro.”

He concluded the post with, “Here’s to a great ride!!!”

Hardy’s other upcoming film, Jeff Nichols’ “The Bikeriders,” was originally set for a 2023 release from Disney. However, it was acquired by Focus Features earlier this week for a 2024 theatrical date.