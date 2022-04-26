Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes’ ‘The Essex Serpent’ Trailer Hints Something Is Out There (Video)

A quiet English village is disrupted by something in the water in the trailer for the new Apple TV+ series “The Essex Serpent.”

The limited series, based on Sarah Perry’s novel, stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.

Here’s the show’s logline: “‘The Essex Serpent’ follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.”

Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires also star in the series.

“The Essex Serpent” will debut with two episodes on Friday, May 13, followed by one new episode a week through June 10.

The series is directed by Clio Barnard and written by Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon are executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters.

The series is produced by See-Saw Films for Apple TV+.