Tom Holland to Lead Christopher Nolan’s Universal Event Film With Matt Damon

Tom Holland is joining Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s top-secret follow-up to his Best Picture Oscar winner “Oppenheimer,” which Universal will release on July 17, 2026.

The project adds to what is expected to be a busy 2025 for Holland after taking a one-year hiatus from acting. The British actor is expected to once again play Peter Parker in a fourth “Spider-Man” movie for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios as well as appear in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is set to begin production in London next year.

Universal declined to comment.

Through a combination of Nolan’s devoted global fanbase, universal acclaim, strong marketing from Universal and Imax, and an organic pop culture phenomenon spawned by its shared release date with “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” became the highest grossing biopic in box office history with $976 million grossed worldwide.

Then, this past March, the film became the highest grossing movie to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 20 years. In fact, it was the first Best Picture winner since “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in 2004 to gross more than $500 million worldwide.

In the wake of that historic success, Nolan and his wife/producing partner Emma Thomas chose immediately to maintain the relationship between their company, Syncopy, and Universal, which landed “Oppenheimer” after Nolan’s public split with longtime studio partner Warner Bros.

The casting was first reported by THR.