Tom Holland on How He Completely Flubbed His ‘Star Wars’ Audition

Tom Holland reveals he lost a part in the “Star Wars” mega-franchise due to a laughing fit.

In a recent interview with Backstage, Holland recounted how while auditioning for Finn in “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” he simply couldn’t stop laughing at his audition partner.

“I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, “We gotta get back to the ship!” And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop'” Holland said. “I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called.”

Holland made it pretty far in the process, noting that this happened after he was “four or five auditions in,” but ultimately, the role likely went to John Boyega. (Holland noted that “I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role.” Given Disney and LucasFilm’s secrecy, it’s entirely possible he hadn’t been given the whole truth about the character).

Obviously, things worked out for Holland. He was cast as the MCU’s Spider-Man in June 2015; “The Force Awakens” released just six months later, in December 2015. Six years later, Holland is heading into his sixth movie as Peter Parker. Filming has officially started on “Spider-Man 3,” though we know next to nothing about it. Even the official title has yet to be revealed, though we know that “Home” is somewhere in it.

Though Holland missed out on joining the “Star Wars” universe, we’ll still see what kind of chemistry he has with Daisy Ridley. Instead of being the Finn to her Rey, Holland will star as the Todd to her Viola in Doug Liman’s “Chaos Walking,” set to release on March 5.