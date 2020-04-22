Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s Son for His 3rd Birthday as Spider-Man (Video)

The actor also says he wants to do a Peloton class with co-star Jake Gyllenhaal

| April 22, 2020 @ 7:44 AM

Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy turned three years old on Tuesday, and his favorite thing in the world is Spider-Man. So Kimmel surprised his son by having the real Spider-Man, Tom Holland, dress up in character and say hello over Zoom.

Holland donned a red mask and hoodie with the Spider-Man logo and whipped off his mask in perfect Peter Parker fashion, and he even donned his American accent to give young Billy a real show.

“Hey Billy, my name is Peter Parker, I live in Queens, New York. Where do you live,” Holland politely asked before helping to sing “Happy Birthday,” birthday cake and all.

Also Read: Tom Holland and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Cast Surprise Guests at Disneyland (Video)

Kimmel acknowledged before he brought Billy and his older daughter Jane on camera that “it might not register” for his son. But although he could only say “Spidey” and said he was actually turning 20 on Tuesday, he seemed to enjoy seeing Holland quite a bit.

Kimmel’s daughter Jane is also a fan it seems, as Kimmel told the audience Jane thought Peter Parker has a “cute face.”

That’s not all Holland has been up to though. In addition to sending off a script he wrote to producers and doing a lot of drinking, including an entire case of Aviation Gin sent to him by Ryan Reynolds, Holland said he’s been doing Zoom calls with the other Avengers as well. He talked to Chris Hemsworth, he caught Robert Downey Jr. while he was in the bath, and he and his “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Jake Gyllenhaal are itching to do a Peloton riding class together. And we’d all love to see that.

Also Read: Tom Holland Was Drunk When Bob Iger Called Him to Bring 'Spider-Man' Back to the MCU (Video)

Holland was there to promote his charitable fund The Brothers Trust, and he said he was at work shooting “Uncharted” when the coronavirus shutdowns started. He’s not sure when he’ll get to filming the next “Spider-Man” film, but he assured that he’s played Peter Parker so many times now, he’ll be instantly ready to go whenever they call.

Watch the clip of “Kimmel” above.

All 7 Theatrical 'Spider-Man' Movies Ranked, Worst to Best

  • spider-man into the spider-verse every spider-man theatrical movie ranked
  • amazing spider man Sony
  • Electro - Amazing Spider-Man 2 Sony
  • spider man 3 Sony
  • spider man Sony
  • Spider-Man Homecoming Sony
  • spider man 2 Sony
  • spider-man into the spider-verse mile morales post-credits scene explained spider-man 2099
1 of 8

How does the animated “Spider-Verse” stack up in comparison with all those live-action mega-budget movies?

We've been through a whole lot of Spider-Man in the past couple decades, from the Tobey Maguire years to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to, now, a big-screen animated pic focused on Miles Morales and a whole bunch of other Spider-People. So how does this new animated version of Spidey stack up with the previous flicks?

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE