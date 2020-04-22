Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s Son for His 3rd Birthday as Spider-Man (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy turned three years old on Tuesday, and his favorite thing in the world is Spider-Man. So Kimmel surprised his son by having the real Spider-Man, Tom Holland, dress up in character and say hello over Zoom.
Holland donned a red mask and hoodie with the Spider-Man logo and whipped off his mask in perfect Peter Parker fashion, and he even donned his American accent to give young Billy a real show.
“Hey Billy, my name is Peter Parker, I live in Queens, New York. Where do you live,” Holland politely asked before helping to sing “Happy Birthday,” birthday cake and all.
Kimmel acknowledged before he brought Billy and his older daughter Jane on camera that “it might not register” for his son. But although he could only say “Spidey” and said he was actually turning 20 on Tuesday, he seemed to enjoy seeing Holland quite a bit.
Kimmel’s daughter Jane is also a fan it seems, as Kimmel told the audience Jane thought Peter Parker has a “cute face.”
That’s not all Holland has been up to though. In addition to sending off a script he wrote to producers and doing a lot of drinking, including an entire case of Aviation Gin sent to him by Ryan Reynolds, Holland said he’s been doing Zoom calls with the other Avengers as well. He talked to Chris Hemsworth, he caught Robert Downey Jr. while he was in the bath, and he and his “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Jake Gyllenhaal are itching to do a Peloton riding class together. And we’d all love to see that.
Holland was there to promote his charitable fund The Brothers Trust, and he said he was at work shooting “Uncharted” when the coronavirus shutdowns started. He’s not sure when he’ll get to filming the next “Spider-Man” film, but he assured that he’s played Peter Parker so many times now, he’ll be instantly ready to go whenever they call.
All 7 Theatrical 'Spider-Man' Movies Ranked, Worst to Best
We've been through a whole lot of Spider-Man in the past couple decades, from the Tobey Maguire years to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to, now, a big-screen animated pic focused on Miles Morales and a whole bunch of other Spider-People. So how does this new animated version of Spidey stack up with the previous flicks?
7. "The Amazing Spider-Man"
The first attempt to reboot the series after the Sam Raimi version of "Spider-Man" is easily the worst Spidey film because it's just so irritating to watch. It's one thing to be bad, and it's something else entirely to be annoying.
Sony
6. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2"
Unlike its predecessor, Marc Webb's second failed attempt to make a coherent "Spider-Man" movie at least had the decency to be amusing thanks to the decision to have an unhinged, glowing Jamie Foxx as the main villain.
Sony
5. "Spider-Man 3"
In contrast to the more cynical failures of the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies, Raimi's last go-around maintained a beating heart even while it was severely hampered by somebody's need to shove a million villains in at once. The dance number alone makes it more interesting than nearly any other bad superhero movie.
Sony
4. "Spider-Man"
A lot of the early movies in the modern age of superhero blockbusters were very novel and exciting at the time but ended up feeling pretty mundane next to more recent ones, and the original "Spider-Man" movie is definitely one of those. It's fine. Solid.
Sony
3. "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
The storytelling suffers a bit upon reflection, but it's delightful and works so well as a comedy that it's hard to complain too much.
Sony
2. "Spider-Man 2"
If you look back at every comic book movie ever made, you're not going to find a whole lot that feel totally complete on their own. But "Spider-Man 2" is definitely one of them. It's not just a great superhero movie -- it's a great movie, period.
Sony
1. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
While "Spider-Man 2" might have made me cry, "Into the Spider-Verse" made me weep. It also proved once and for all that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is the superior Spider-Man to Peter Parker.
1 of 8
How does the animated “Spider-Verse” stack up in comparison with all those live-action mega-budget movies?
We've been through a whole lot of Spider-Man in the past couple decades, from the Tobey Maguire years to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to, now, a big-screen animated pic focused on Miles Morales and a whole bunch of other Spider-People. So how does this new animated version of Spidey stack up with the previous flicks?