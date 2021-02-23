Tom Holland Teases ‘Spider-Man’ 3 Title With Hilarious Fake

Looks like we’re close to finding out what the actual title is for the upcoming third MCU “Spider-Man” movie. Or so we assume thanks to Tom Holland and his co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, who trolled fans on social media with an inspired set of bait-and-switch fakes.

First up was Holland. “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta,” Holland wrote on his Instagram. Exciting! But then this turned out to be the reveal:

Zing! “Spider-Man: Phone Home” is a pretty funny title but wait… One of the big reveals in “Far From Home” was that Nick Fury and Maria Hill turned out to be Skrull shapeshifters filling in for the real Nick and Maria who, for some reason, were off in space. Could this mean “Spider-Man” 3 actually will include an appearance by “E.T. the Extraterrestrial”? Just kidding.

Next, Holland was topped by his co-star Jacob Batal0n, who posed what we think is an even funnier joke:

“Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker” isn’t just a funny joke though, we hope it means it’s now canon that “Spider-Man” 3 will involve Peter somehow breaking up someone’s marriage. Juuust kidding.

Finally, Zendaya came with a joke of her own emphasizing the power of friendship:

All very amusing but yeah, this is also a very coordinated gag. Our guess is the real, actual, non-kidding official “Spider-Man 3” title is coming soon. Maybe when Holland appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” later tonight.Zendaya

Meanwhile, Holland, Batalon and Zendaya also provided images from the still-untitled film. Nothing much happens in them but if you want to see how the three main characters are still the three main characters, have a look.

In any case, whatever “Spider-Man” 3 ends up being called, Sony has it scheduled for Dec. 17, though of course that’s going to depend on how well COVID-19 is under control. Get vaccinated if you can, people.

Jon Watts, who directed “Homecoming” and last year’s “Far From Home,” is also directing the newest film. Along with Holland and Batalan, returning cast includes Marisa Tomei and Tony Revolori. In addition, J.K. Simmons return as J. Jonah Jameson, and this time out he’s being joined by fellow Sam Raimi “Spider-Man” trilogy vet Alfred Molina once again playing Doctor Octopus.