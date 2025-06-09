NBC Reporter Fact Checks Trump Border Czar After He Says He ‘Never Threatened to Arrest’ Gavin Newsom | Video

Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, said NBC News edited an interview about the ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles — adding that the outlet was “dishonest” when they reported he would not hesitate to arrest California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass if they “crossed the line.”

However, NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff showed the clips in question Monday on MSNBC, explaining, “We presented the clips in their entirety.” He noted that Homan’s allegation that his reporting was “dishonest” couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It was completely honest,” Soboroff said before playing both interviews.

In the first clip, the journalist recalled, “There have been threats, previously that if [anyone] stands in the way of your enforcement operations, [they] are subject potentially to arrest.” Soboroff then asked if that applies to Newsom or Bass.

Homan replied, “I’ll say that about anybody,” adding that it’s a felony to “impede law enforcement doing their job.”

When Soboroff asked if he thought Bass was doing that, Homan said, “If she crossed that line, we’ll ask DOJ to prosecute.”

The border czar later told “Morning Joe” that his comments were “taken out of context … I never threatened to arrest Governor Newsom,” he said, because neither California official had “crossed the line” yet.

On Monday, Newsom sued the administration for deploying the National Guard, a request that would usually come from the state’s governor and not from the president.

Newsom told Soboroff that the National Guard was activated improperly, without his consultation or consent, which would violate federal law. Soboroff told Newsom, “He did not rule out literally arresting you or Mayor Bass if you interfere in enforcement operations.”

Newsom responded, “He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me.”

Also on Monday, the governor announced he would be suing President Trump after he “illegally” deployed the National Guard over the weekend.