The eternal chase of cat and mouse continues, but this time in live action. The first look at Warner Bros.’ live-action “Tom & Jerry” based on the iconic Hanna-Barbera cartoons has all the manic energy of their animated counterparts.

Though Tom and Jerry themselves are the real stars, they are accompanied by some human counterparts, including Chloe Grace Moretz, who plays a wedding player staging an expensive wedding in a New York hotel just as the tomcat and mouse have decided to move in. She hires Tom to root out Jerry before the event, and things can only go wrong from there.

“After a lifetime of being the world’s most famous enemies, Tom & Jerry are about to start over in the big city,” a narrator says before Tom gets hit by a bus.

Michael Peña, Ken Jeong, Colin Jost and Rob Delaney also star in the film directed by Tim Story, which Warner Bros. is releasing in theaters on March 5, 2021.

The “Tom & Jerry” movie is based on the long-running Hanna-Barbera cartoon short films that played during the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s about a rival house cat and mouse. Seven of the original “Tom and Jerry” shorts as released by MGM won Oscars for the studio between 1943 and 1953. Tom and Jerry previously received an animated, full-length feature in 1993 with “Tom & Jerry: The Movie,” but this is the first time the characters have been reintroduced to a 21st Century audience, not to mention in a mix of live-action and animation. Kevin Costello wrote the screenplay.

Story is executive producing the new film with Adam Goodman, and Chris DeFaria is producing. Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Charda are also co-starring in the comedy.

Check out the trailer here and above.