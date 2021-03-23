The documentary “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free” and Megan Park’s “The Fallout” won the audience awards from the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, it was announced Tuesday.

Mary Wharton’s “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free,” which tells the backstory behind the late rock star’s “Wildflowers” recording sessions, won among the three headlining films playing the festival. “The Fallout,” a teen drama starring Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler, won the audience prize for narrative features after it also won the category’s jury prize.

“Not Going Quietly,” a documentary by Nicholas Bruckman about progressive political activist Ady Barkan and his fight with ALS, won the audience award for films in the documentary feature competition. Director Natalie Morales also won the Narrative Spotlight audience award for her film “Language Lessons,” and Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler won the Documentary Spotlight Audience Award for “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.”

Mei Makino’s “Inbetween Girl” won the audience award in the Visions category, and Kier-La Janisse’s “Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror” won the Midnighters audience award.

The SXSW Film Festival went virtual this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival ran between March 16-20 and was available through a single ticket and online platform. Much of the content will still be available to people already registered up through April 18 — you can see a full list of the content still available here.

View the full list of audience winners below, and see the jury prize winners here.

2021 SXSW Film Festival Audience Award Winners:

HEADLINERS: Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free

Director: Mary Wharton

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: The Fallout

Director: Megan Park

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Not Going Quietly

Director: Nicholas Bruckman

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Language Lessons

Director: Natalie Morales

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Directors: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

VISIONS

Audience Award Winner: Inbetween Girl

Director: Mei Makino

MIDNIGHTERS

Audience Award Winner: Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror

Director: Kier-La Janisse

GLOBAL

Audience Award Winner: Ninjababy

Director: Yngvild Sve Flikke

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Audience Award Winner: Soy Cubana

Directors: Jeremy Ungar, Ivaylo Getov

FESTIVAL FAVORITES

Audience Award Winner: In The Same Breath

Director: Nanfu Wang

2020 SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: We Are The Thousand

Director: Anita Rivaroli

Shorts

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Play It Safe

Director: Mitch Kalisa

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Joe Buffalo

Director: Amar Chebib

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Opera

Director: Erick Oh

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Stuffed

Director: Theo Rhys

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Learning Tagalog with Kayla

Director: Kayla Abuda Galang

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Beyond the Model

Director: Jessica Lin

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Kuricorder Quartet – ‘Southpaw’

Director: Sawako Kabuki

Episodic Program

EPISODIC PREMIERES

Audience Award Winner: Them

Showrunner: Little Marvin

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: 4 Feet High

Directors: Maria Belen Poncio, Rosario Perazolo Masjoan

Virtual Cinema

VIRTUAL CINEMA COMPETITION

Audience Award Winner: Biolum

Director: Abel Kohen

VIRTUAL CINEMA SPOTLIGHT

Audience Award Winner: Finding Pandora X

Director: Kiira Benzing

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Audience Award Winner: Birds Of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Title Sequence

Creative Director and Illustrator: Michael Riley