“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval apologized Tuesday for comparing his infidelity scandal with former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss to the murder of George Floyd and O.J. Simpson’s criminal trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant,” Sandoval wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”

Tom Sandoval’s Instagram apology (Instagram/@tomsandoval1)

The reality star apologized after a swarm of backlash from fans and fellow Bravolebrities, who called him out over remarks he made in a Tuesdsay interview with New York Times Magazine. The article, “How Tom Sandoval Became the Most Hated Man in America,” showed Sandoval opening up about his personal life and the explosive backlash that came after he cheated on longtime girlfriend and “Vanderpump Rules” costar Ariana Madix. He shared why he felt the situation “got so big” in the media.

“I’m not a pop culture historian, really,” Sandoval said. “But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

The author and interviewer, Irina Aleksander, also shared her perspective on his remarks.

“I think I knew what he meant,” Aleksander wrote. “He was trying to express the oddity of becoming the symbolic center of a nationwide discussion and a major news story; what he communicated instead was something more honest, which is just how much the experience had made him lose perspective.”

Aleksander added that after the interview, Bravo and “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Alex Baskin reached out to her, concerned over what Sandoval said.

“What was it that he said about O.J. Simpson and George Floyd exactly? Maybe Sandoval wasn’t ready for this,” Bravo execs reportedly said, Aleksander wrote.

TheWrap has reached out to Bravo for request for comment.

It didn’t take much time for Sandoval’s comments to make their way through a social media cycle, landing the attention of his fellow Bravolebrities. Several of the network’s Black reality stars have already spoken out.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira took to social media to call Sandoval out.

“I never come on here ranting about stuff or people, usually, though I should … But today, this Sandoval crap is not OK and it’s got to be addressed,” Abraira said in a video post to her Instagram. “It’s George Floyd out of all people. Are you using it as comparable to your Sandoval crap? I’m sorry, this is not OK, and I’m speaking up and I usually keep to myself, but this is not OK … This is Black History Month, and I need you to respect that please. Keep him out your mouth.”

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” star Jordan Emanuel also gave Sandoval a piece of his mind, writing on social media, “Comparing slinging dick to a Black man being murdered in front of our eyes during Black History Month is something I just don’t have words for.”

But the stars aren’t the only ones who have words for Sandoval. Get a taste of negative online reactions in the roundup below.

Tom Sandoval how are you not in a constant state of embarrassment?! — 𓆚 Syd✨🪩 (@Sydieee) February 20, 2024

I don’t know why Tom Sandoval thinks he’s even important in this world. He’s a narcissist who thinks the world has done him wrong. He’s comparing himself to a man that was murdered so fucking gross. — RobynMichelle (@PeloquinRobyn) February 20, 2024

@BravoTV @LisaVanderpump remove Tom Sandoval for his comments comparing himself to George Floyd or I’m canceling.



Stop giving that fucking weirdo a platform it’s embarrassing and people who have supported your businesses are embarrassed for you — Like Huh like WHAT like? 🎰🍒 (@alex_wham) February 20, 2024