‘Tomb Raider’ Filmmaker Roar Uthaug to Direct Monster Movie ‘Troll’ at Netflix

Roar Uthaug, the director of “The Wave” and the “Tomb Raider” reboot with Alicia Vikander, will next direct a monster movie about Norwegian folklore called “Troll” for Netflix.

The Norwegian language action and adventure film is set deep inside the mountain of Dovre as something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

Uthaug will direct the film, and Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur, also the production company behind the Norwegian Netflix film “Cadaver,” will produce.

'Enola Holmes' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Is a 'Wild Child' - and the Sister of Sherlock Holmes (Video)

“Troll” will air on Netflix in 2022, but an exact release date is still to be announced.

“‘Troll’ is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world,” Uthaug said in a statement.

“We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I’m excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film,” David Kosse, vice president of International Original Film at Netflix said in a statement.

How Iceland Resumed Production Mid-Pandemic - and Hopes to Bring in Foreign Crews in May

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Troll’ to life, a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians for the global market. We at Motion Blur are ecstatic to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix,” the producers Horn and Strand Sinkerud said in a statement.

This is Uthaug’s return to his home country Norway after breaking out with the 2015 disaster movie “The Wave.” His turn to American blockbusters produced “Tomb Raider,” which made $274.6 million worldwide.

The Swedish film "Force Majeure" was a critically acclaimed darling but not exactly a box office hit. So there was an opportunity to take the film's black humor and install the American charms of... Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight 15. Nine Months (1995) - $69.6 Million France, "Neuf mois" (1994) This much-loved Hugh Grant and Julianne Moore rom-com about pregnancy started as a French romantic comedy called "Neuf mois," but it ... Twentieth Century Fox 14. "Dinner for Schmucks" (2010) - $73.0 Million France, "Le Diner de Cons" (1998) The snappy French comedy "Le Diner de Cons," or "The Dinner Game," made over $4 million at the domestic box office after releasi... Paramount 13. "Eight Below" (2006) - $81.6 Million Japan, "Antarctica" (1983) Both "Antarctica" and "Eight Below" were big box office hits. How could a survival story about eight huskies not be? But while "Eigh... Walt Disney Pictures 12. "Vanilla Sky" (2001) - $100.6 Million Spain, "Abre Los Ojos" (1997) Cameron Crowe directed Tom Cruise in the American remake of Alejandro Amenabar's "Abre Los Ojos," about a handsome and vain man wh... Paramount Pictures 11. "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" (2011) - $102.5 Million Sweden, "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" (2009) While technically an American version of Stieg Larsson's book, the success of Da... Columbia Pictures Corporation 10. "The Italian Job" (2003) - $106.1 Million Britain, "The Italian Job" (1969) Mark Wahlberg might not be Michael Caine, but F. Gary Gray's retro caper of the classic British heist movie was a box offi... Paramount Pictures 9. "The Upside" (2019) France, "The Intouchables" (2011) Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart starred in this sweet remake of "The Intouchables," a movie that made so much money in France that it became a cultural event... STXfilms 8. The Grudge (2004) - $110.3 Million Japan, "Ju-On: The Grudge" (2002) "The Grudge," like "The Ring," was part of a wave of Japanese horror remakes from the early 2000s and also spawned seve... Columbia Pictures Corporation 7. "The Birdcage" (1996) - $124.0 Million France, "La Cage aux Folles" (1978) Mike Nichols' "The Birdcage" isn't just a remake of a foreign film, it's also an adaptation of a long-running French play. Both film and pl... MGM 6. "The Ring" (2002) - $129.1 Million Japan, "Ringu" (1998) The American version of "The Ring" remains the highest-grossing horror remake of all time, and it was so wildly successful that it spawned a whirl of ... DreamWorks 5. "The Departed" (2006) - $132 Million Hong Kong, "Infernal Affairs," (2002) Martin Scorsese's "The Departed" is so intrinsically tied to Boston cops and gangsters that it's hard to remember that the film's ... Warner Bros. 4. "Godzilla" (1998) - $136.3 million Japan, "Godzilla" (1954) Roland Emmerich's "Godzilla" starring Matthew Broderick wasn't a hit with critics, but it did stomp all over the box office in 1998, becoming the... Warner Bros. 3. "True Lies" (1994) - $146.2 Million France, "La Totale!" (1991) The French "La Totale!" is firmly a comedy and performed modestly at the French box office, but James Cameron made it his own when h... Twentieth Century Fox 2. "3 Men and a Baby" (1987) - $167.7 Million France, "3 Hommes et un couffin" (1985) Made on a midsize budget and starring the most '80s cast of Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as three ... Buena Vista Pictures 1. "Godzilla" (2014) - $200.6 Million Japan, "Godzilla" (1954) "Godzilla" has had so many remakes and sequels over the years, but Gareth Edwards' film gets closer to the melancholy of Ishiro Honda's... Legendary/Warner Bros.

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)